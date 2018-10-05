News
PREVIOUS|

Motorola Moto G7 surfaces online with waterdrop notch and dual-camera setup

The leaks come courtesy of MySmartPrice and OnLeaks

Oct 5, 2018

11:20 AM EDT

0 comments

Alleged CAD renders of the Motorola G7 have appeared online.

Leaked by MySmartPrice and OnLeaksthe renders reveal a phone with a waterdrop notch, an 18:9 aspect ratio, soft curved glass on the rear, as well as a rear-facing fingerprint scanner that features Motorola’s batwing logo.

According to the renders, Motorola’s as-of-yet unannounced Moto G7 will sport a dual-camera setup with a main 16-megapixel sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel shooter.

On the front, the smartphone reportedly features a 12-megapixel shooter. Internally,the device is expected to boast 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a 3,500mAh battery.

The handset should still feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C port and Android 9 Pie.

Source: MySmartPrice, OnLeaks

Related Articles

News

Sep 7, 2018

1:11 PM EDT

Motorola announces Chinese-bound P30 Play

News

Aug 23, 2018

5:28 PM EDT

Motorola patent shows off what could be the modern Razr

News

Aug 31, 2018

10:15 AM EDT

Motorola’s new iPhone X-inspired One and One Power aren’t coming to Canada

Comments