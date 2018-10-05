Google News update brings automatic dark mode option

Google News is the latest offering from the search giant to get a new dark mode.
Users who update the app to version 5.5 can enable a dark mode in the app’s settings. Similar to Gboard, which recently received a dark mode toggle, News users can have the app switch to dark mode automatically when battery saver comes on.
Additionally, users can set the News app to enable dark mode at night. This feature doesn’t appear linked to Night Light or Wind Down, so the app probably determines night and days based on your location.
Hopefully these automatic options continue to spread to other Google apps. While switching to dark mode when battery saver comes on is useful, I think that syncing dark mode to day and night cycles makes more sense.
To enable the feature, simply tap your profile icon in the top right corner, then select ‘Settings’ and ‘Dark theme.’
There doesn’t appear to be much else different with version 5.5 of News.
The app update is currently rolling out through the Play Store. As always, if you’re impatient, you can install the APK through a third-party source like APK Mirror. However, there are risks involved, so as always, do so at your own risk.
Source: Android Police
