Gboard will turn dark when battery saver comes on

Users of Google’s Gboard can now have the keyboard automatically switch into a dark theme when in battery saving mode.
If you’re running the most recent version of the keyboard — 7.6.13 — you’ll be able to turn the feature on in settings. To do so, navigate to the ‘Layout’ section under ‘Preferences.’
The new toggle should be there. Look for ‘Switch to dark theme in battery saver.’
Once enabled, when your phone is in battery saver — whether it goes there automatically or you turn it on — the keyboard will switch to a dark theme.
However, it currently doesn’t work reliably in certain apps. For example, opening Gboard in Keep reliably switches the theme but WhatsApp doesn’t.
While the new tweak is welcome, it’s weird to me that it’s limited to battery saver mode. There should be options to link the automatic dark theme to other things, like the Night Light and Wind Down features, the device theme in Android Pie, or even the app theme. Imagine if you used Twitter in dark mode and when you opened the keyboard it was in dark mode too!
Hopefully, this is the first of many additions to Gboard that will provide users with several ways to enable dark mode automatically.
You can update the app through the Google Play Store when the update rolls out to you. If you don’t like waiting, you can always install the update through a third-party source like APK Mirror. As always, that comes with risks so only do it if you know what you’re doing.
Source: Android Police
