BBM now lets users customize the background of chats

Oct 5, 2018

iPhone running BBM

Yes, BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) is still alive.

A new update is hitting the BBM app that allows users to customize the chat platform’s background more to their liking. Users will be able to personalize an individual chat background with images from their smartphone’s gallery.

The update is available on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

It’s also amusing that the BBM Twitter account used a Samsung smartphone in the tweet.

