Read Faster and Improve Your Comprehension with this $25 Speed Reading Bundle

Reading is an effective tool for communicating ideas, and those who read well are likely to be successful in school and work. However, reading can feel like a drag, especially if you have thousands of pages to trudge through. Wouldn’t reading be easier if you can breeze through pages faster? With this Speed Reading Bundle, you can learn how to read faster for only $24.77 CAD.
The 2018 Award-Winning Speed Reading Bundle contains a license for Speed Reading EX, which features training methods to improve your speed and comprehension. This includes guidance from experts and video tutorials. Speed Reading EX has a library of over 20,000 free eBooks to practice with, but if you manage to finish all of them, you can also upload external articles, web pages, text files, and PDFs to practice with.
This bundle also features Spreeder CX 2018, which uses rapid serial visual presentation, or RSVP, which basically displays text a quick rate, allowing you to read much quicker. Spreeder CX has four speeds to choose from, and also introduces pauses for punctuation. All you have to do is upload digital text from books, PDFs and documents, or copy and paste your own text into Spreeder.
You can find the 2018 Award-Winning Speed Reading Bundle on MobileSyrup Deals for $24.77 CAD [$20 USD], or 96% off.
Comments