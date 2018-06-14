News
PREVIOUS|

Google Pixel 3 XL renders show possible colour variants

Jun 14, 2018

11:46 AM EDT

0 comments

The Pixel 3 series is Google’s upcoming duo of smartphones.

A tweet by twitter user @PhoneDesigner shows off a couple of fan renders of the Pixel 3 XL in black, black and white, and something blue.

Phone Designer based his renders off previously leaked images that show off the front, rear and sides of the upcoming flagship.

While the phone in the leaked images didn’t look so glamorous, it was a prototype, so the final the device could look more like the renders above.

Phone Designer’s renders feature a rear glass shade that appears a bit more rounded than with the Google Pixel 2 XL and the previously leaked Google Pixel 3 XL. The shade also appears to use a glossy glass finish, while the other section looks like it could be a matte finish, similar to the OnePlus 6.

A complete glass rear allows the phone to feature wireless charging. An APK teardown revealed that wireless charging is a possibility for an upcoming Pixel smartphone.

As you can see in the above renders, the Pixel 3 XL will sport an iPhone X-inspired notch with dual cameras within the notch flanking a top speaker. The phone won’t be completely bezel-less as it’ll continue to have a large bottom chin with a speaker.

Google will unveil the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL sometime this fall.

Source: PhoneDesigner, Via: BGR

Related Articles

News

Jun 7, 2018

12:59 PM EDT

Leaked images of the Google Pixel 3 XL surface [Gallery]

News

Jun 8, 2018

5:01 PM EDT

Active Edge might return to the Google Pixel 3 series

News

Jun 13, 2018

8:05 PM EDT

Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant get in on World Cup fever

News

Jun 10, 2018

2:06 PM EDT

Here are the Google Pixel 3 XL, midrange Pixel and 2018 iPhone leaks from this past week

Comments