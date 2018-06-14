Google Pixel 3 XL renders show possible colour variants

The Pixel 3 series is Google’s upcoming duo of smartphones.
A tweet by twitter user @PhoneDesigner shows off a couple of fan renders of the Pixel 3 XL in black, black and white, and something blue.
Phone Designer based his renders off previously leaked images that show off the front, rear and sides of the upcoming flagship.
Some possible color variants of the #Pixel3XL pic.twitter.com/bD7zNsXjI5
— Phone Designer (@PhoneDesigner) June 12, 2018
While the phone in the leaked images didn’t look so glamorous, it was a prototype, so the final the device could look more like the renders above.
Phone Designer’s renders feature a rear glass shade that appears a bit more rounded than with the Google Pixel 2 XL and the previously leaked Google Pixel 3 XL. The shade also appears to use a glossy glass finish, while the other section looks like it could be a matte finish, similar to the OnePlus 6.
A complete glass rear allows the phone to feature wireless charging. An APK teardown revealed that wireless charging is a possibility for an upcoming Pixel smartphone.
How will Google handle the frame of the #Pixel3XL ? 🤔
(I prefer the first one) pic.twitter.com/j8kVI6rwOm
— Phone Designer (@PhoneDesigner) June 14, 2018
As you can see in the above renders, the Pixel 3 XL will sport an iPhone X-inspired notch with dual cameras within the notch flanking a top speaker. The phone won’t be completely bezel-less as it’ll continue to have a large bottom chin with a speaker.
Google will unveil the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL sometime this fall.
Source: PhoneDesigner, Via: BGR
