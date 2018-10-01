Xplore Mobile website hints at October 9th service launch

Xplore Mobile, the Manitoba regional carrier that was created as a byproduct of Bell’s 2017 acquisition of Manitoba Telecom Services (MTS), has started accepting store appointments through its website.
Customers in Manitoba can book an appointment at one of the carrier’s six stores starting on Tuesday, October 9th, 2018.
Xplore Mobile’s retail locations are spread across Winnipeg and Brandon, Manitoba.
The fact that Xplore Mobile is taking in-store appointments appears to suggest a service launch is imminent. For what it’s worth, however, the carrier’s landing page still says it plans to launch service in “fall 2018.”
New Brunswick-based internet service provider Xplornet officially launched Xplore Mobile on August 1st, 2018.
Xplornet entered the wireless service game when Bell Mobility parent company BCE agreed to divest approximately 24,000 customers, as well as 700 MHz, AWS-1 and 2,500 MHz spectrum, to Xplorenet as part of BCE’s MTS acquisition.
To date, Xplorenet says it has spent $100 million on additional LTE infrastructure.
