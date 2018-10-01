It was only two weeks ago that Google showcased Android’s mid-September distribution numbers.
Now the company has revealed its revised distribution numbers for the entire month. Surprisingly enough, the distribution chart is still missing any information regarding Android 9 Pie user numbers.
The bulk of Android owners are using Nougat — Android 7.0 19 percent, Android 7.1 10.3 percent — though there is still an alarming number of users running Android 6.0 Marshmallow, with the distribution numbers coming in at 21.6 percent.
In comparison to two weeks ago, Android 8.0 Oreo has increased from 11.4 percent to 13.4 percent, while Android 8.1 users have increased from 3.2 percent to 5.8 percent. This is still not close to either Android Nougat or Marshmallow users.
Google collected this data during a seven day period that ended on September 28th.
It’s worth noting that Google doesn’t show Android versions with less than 0.1 percent. It’s also possible that the company may be holding back its Android P information for its impending Pixel 3/Pixel 3 XL launch on October 9th.
Source: Android Developers Blog Via: 9to5Google
