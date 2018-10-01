News
PREVIOUS|

Google still hasn’t revealed Android 9 Pie’s distribution numbers

Oct 1, 2018

1:26 PM EDT

0 comments

Android mascot

It was only two weeks ago that Google showcased Android’s mid-September distribution numbers.

Now the company has revealed its revised distribution numbers for the entire month. Surprisingly enough, the distribution chart is still missing any information regarding Android 9 Pie user numbers.

The bulk of Android owners are using Nougat — Android 7.0 19 percent, Android 7.1 10.3 percent — though there is still an alarming number of users running Android 6.0 Marshmallow, with the distribution numbers coming in at 21.6 percent.

In comparison to two weeks ago, Android 8.0 Oreo has increased from 11.4 percent to 13.4 percent, while Android 8.1 users have increased from 3.2 percent to 5.8 percent. This is still not close to either Android Nougat or Marshmallow users.

Google collected this data during a seven day period that ended on September 28th.

It’s worth noting that Google doesn’t show Android versions with less than 0.1 percent. It’s also possible that the company may be holding back its Android P information for its impending Pixel 3/Pixel 3 XL launch on October 9th.

Source: Android Developers Blog Via: 9to5Google

Related Articles

Business

Sep 28, 2018

2:59 PM EDT

Google reportedly pays Apple $9 billion per year to stay the default search engine in Safari on iOS

News

Oct 1, 2018

10:30 AM EDT

LG V40 ThinQ to sport two wide-angle lenses alongside another with telephoto zoom

News

Sep 29, 2018

3:58 PM EDT

Refreshed Google Chromecast leaks with new look, October 9th release

News

Sep 28, 2018

1:21 PM EDT

Wear OS 2.1 update rolling out with new interface and ‘Proactive Assistant’

Comments