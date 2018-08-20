Google’s next Chromecast may have Bluetooth, stronger Wi-Fi

Google is looking into releasing a Chromecast that features Bluetooth functionality and improved Wi-Fi connectivity, according to a filing made to the United States’ Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
As noted by Variety, the filing cites a new antenna that will add stronger Wi-Fi for 5GHz connections.
“This device has been changed to include a 0.5mm trim on the 5GHz PCB antenna trace that increases the 5GHz maximum antenna gain from 2.1 dBi to 4 dBi,” wrote Google in its FTC filing.
Back in May, an FCC filing hinted at a Chromecast that supports Bluetooth, although the latest filing is the first time that stronger Wi-Fi has been suggested.
Google typically holds a major event in October to reveal new phones, accessories and other hardware, so it’s possible the new Chromecast could be formally unveiled at that time.
Via: Variety
