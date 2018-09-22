Huawei Mate 20 video leak shows screen, back panel and more

Huawei’s Mate 20 has leaked again, this time in a short video that shows off the front and back of the device.
Unlike the Mate 20 Pro variant, which we’ve seen with a large notch, the Mate 20 in the video features a smaller water-drop style notch. It’s quite difficult to see in the video because of the wallpaper, but you can see the notch for a moment towards the end of the clip.
The notch only contains the front-facing camera and proximity sensor. Furthermore, the earpiece runs along the top edge of the device.
Additionally, the rear is quite similar to the Pro. Both models feature the square-shaped camera module and Leica branding. However, the Mate 20 variant also has a rear fingerprint scanner. The Pro variant reportedly includes an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Finally, the device shown off is silver in colour. There should be several colours for consumers to choose from, including black, blue and green options.
The Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will reportedly be available at the end of October.
Furthermore, it looks like the Mate 20 will be available in Canada. While we’ve typically missed out on the Mate series, a recent media release from Huawei indicated that we’d see the company’s Kirin 980 chip in the next “highly anticipated Huawei device.”
While that doesn’t expressly mean the Mate 20 will come to Canada, the phone will be Huawei’s next big device.
Source: Phone Arena
