You can now play ‘Streets of Rage 2’ on the streets

Classic beat ’em up Streets of Rage 2 is joining the Sega Forever collection.

Like other games in the Forever collection, Streets of Rage 2 is available for free — with ads. Users can also purchase the game for $1.99 to remove the ads.

Originally published in 1992 for the Sega Genesis, the game introduced an expanded set of special moves. Along with the new moves, Max Thunder and Eddie “Skate” Hunter joined the list of playable characters.

Players must take on Mr. X and rescue Adam Hunter, Eddie’s older brother.

The game offers an excellent nostalgia trip for Sega fans. Furthermore, it’s a great way for younger people to try out old classics they missed.

You can download Streets of Rage 2 for free from the App Store and Google Play Store now.

