U.S.-based grocery giant Walmart has announced a partnership with Vancouver’s Food-X to launch online grocery delivery in the Metro Vancouver area.
Residents are now able to place orders through the Walmart.ca grocery site or through the Walmart Android and iOS app.
Groceries will be delivered as early as the day after orders are initially placed.
“It’s never been easier for customers to shop for fresh groceries – however and whenever they want,” said Daryl Porter, vice president of omni-channel operations and online grocery at Walmart Canada, in a September 20th, 2018 media release.
“Consumers are seeking out options to save time and money and Walmart is proud to offer more choices – including sustainable delivery.”
While Walmart is responsible for providing access to grocery products, the deliveries are handled by Food-X Urban Delivery — the online food delivery arm of Vancouver-based Sustainable Produce Urban Delivery Inc. (SPUD).
Once customers select a delivery window, orders are delivered directly to customer addresses.
In addition to meat and produce, customers will be able to order health and beauty products, household supplies, as well as pet and baby food.
Thoroughly modern Walmart
The launch of an online grocery delivery service is Walmart’s latest attempt to modernize its operations in British Columbia.
Walmart Canada announced in July 2018 plans to open a 300,000-square foot fulfillment centre in Surrey.
The company said it plans on investing $175 million CAD to build a “high-tech, state-of-the-art fresh, frozen grocery facility.”
Construction is set to begin in 2021, and the project is expected to finish within 14 to 18 months.
The facility will use energy efficient LED lights, alternative lithium battery cells to reduce power consumption, as well as energy efficient refrigeration systems and a special HVAC system to reclaim heat from the fridges.
Walmart also plans on using an electric fleet of vehicles to travel to and from the fulfillment centre.
It’s worth noting that Walmart’s modernization plans extend beyond British Columbia.
The company announced in September 2018 plans to purchase 30 more Tesla Semi electric semi-trucks — in addition to the 10 trucks Walmart already planned on buying.
Of its electric fleet, 20 will be used in Mississauga, while the remaining 20 will be used in Surrey.
Source: Walmart
