Nintendo’s built-in Switch NES emulator has already been hacked to run more games

My dream of playing Blades of Steel on the Switch is only a complicated hack away

Sep 20, 2018

10:22 AM EDT

Nintendo Switch online services

Though the Nintendo Switch’s online services only just launched this week, it looks like they’ve already been hacked.

A modder that goes by the online handle ‘@KapuccinoHeck‘ says the process required to load additional ROM files onto the Switch’s recently launched built-in NES emulator is relatively easy.

Through a chain of tweets, KapuccinoHeck says the Switch’s new paid online services app handles its included NES games like standard .nes ROM files. He expands by stating that this is different from the situation with the 3DS and the Wii U where NES titles were featured in “patch files.”

The built-in emulator also features a database that lists all the compatible NES games in a plain text file. In a video uploaded to Twitter, KapuccinoHeck managed to get Kirby’s Adventure up and running on the Nintendo Switch.

As expected, this trick will only work on Switches that have been hacked, which remains a somewhat complicated process that could result in your online account being banned by Nintendo. That said, it’s likely that at some point a more natural way of installing more NES games on the Switch could appear.

Interestingly, KappucinoHeck also says the Switch’s NES emulator is a port of the software that powers Nintendo’s NES Classic.

Nintendo’s recently launched online app for the Switch is required to play most Switch games online, including ArmsMario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 2. The Switch online service also gives subscribers access to 20 different NES titles, including Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of Zelda and Ice Hockey.

A one-month subscription to the service is priced at $4.99 CAD, while three months costs $9.99, 12 months is priced at $24.99 and twelve months comes in at $44.99.

Source: Twitter (@KapuccinoHeck) Via: Engadget

