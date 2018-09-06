Walmart Canada to buy 30 more Tesla Semi electric semi-trucks: report

The Canadian arm of U.S.-based department store giant Walmart announced that it plans on purchasing 30 more Tesla Semi electric semi-trucks.
According to a September 6th, 2018 Reuters report, the purchase of the 30 new electric trucks is part of Walmart’s plan to use a 100 percent alternatively powered fleet by 2028.
The 30 new Semi vehicles will join the 10 electric trucks previously purchased by Walmart Canada.
Reuters reported that 20 of Walmart’s electric trucks will be used in Mississauga, Ontario, while the remaining 20 will be used in Surrey, British Columbia.
The purchase of 30 new Tesla electric vehicle falls in line with Walmart Canada’s previously reported plans to move towards more environmentally friendly operations.
The company announced in July 2018 plans to open a 300,000-square foot fulfillment centre in Surrey between 2022 and 2023.
The new fulfillment centre is planned to be a zero-waste facility that will use energy efficient LED lights, alternative lithium batteries, as well as energy efficient refrigeration systems and a special HVAC designed to reclaim heat from the centre’s fridges.
Source: Reuters
Comments