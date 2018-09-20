Rogers to build 5G hub in UBC’s Vancouver campus

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers has formalized a three-year partnership with the University of British Columbia (UBC) to build a 5G hub at the university’s Vancouver campus.
According to a September 20th, 2018 media release, the “multi-million dollar partnership” will lead to the deployment of 5G-ready network equipment and infrastructure beginning in early 2019.
The goal is to research, develop and test 5G applications, including autonomous vehicles, farming and medicine.
“5G represents a massive technological transformation that will connect everything in our world from people and machines, to homes and cities,” said Joe Natale, president and CEO of Rogers, in the same September 20th media release.
“The global race to unlock its potential is underway. Our partnership with UBC will ensure we bring our country and Canadians the very best 5G has to offer.”
Rogers’s latest 5G announcement comes roughly three months after Natale used the company’s Q2 2018 investors’ call to announce that “steady progress” is being made to eventually deploy a 5G network in Canada.
The collaboration with UBC represents the latest Rogers 5G partnership announcement.
Canada’s largest carrier used an April 2018 media event to formally announce a partnership with Swedish telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson to test 5G network technology in Toronto and Ottawa over the course of 2018.
It’s worth noting that Rogers is still improving its 4G LTE network with 4.5G upgrades, in order to eventually launch commercial 5G networks sometime in 2020.
Source: Rogers
