Apple Music for Android Auto is now available to everyone

Apple’s music streaming service is finally compatible with Android Auto.
When drivers want to change their music source on the road, Apple Music now appears as the top option in the music app selection menu.
Once users are inside the app, it acts similarly to the other Android Auto audio apps like Google Play Music and Spotify.
The interface consists of a side menu with access to the user’s library, the radio and more. The main screen has all the music controls you’d expect — play/pause, shuffle and skip are all here.
The only visual difference between Apple Music, Spotify and Google Play Music is that Apple’s music streaming app sports a pink play/pause button instead of Spotify’s green or Google’s orange.
This update didn’t just appear out of context. Apple’s reworked a few sections of version 2.6.0 of the core Apple Music app to mimic the changes it applied in iOS 12.
Android users can now search with lyrics, visit the ‘Friends Mix’ playlist and the daily worldwide top 100 charts.
According to Android Police some performance improvements have also made the app a bit snappier.
Friends Mix is a new algorithmically generated playlist in the Discover section of the app. It refreshes every Monday with 25 songs that your Apple Music friends played recently.
This feature rolled out for iOS near the beginning of August 2018. It’s taken some time moving to Android, but it’s reassuring to see Apple continuing to update it’s only real Android app.
Apple has been notoriously slow to adopt Google’s technologies and refuses to connect its first-party apps to Chromecast or Google Home.
Source: Android Police Via: Apple Music
