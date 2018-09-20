News
Best Buy Canada now offering pre-orders for PlayStation Classic

Sep 20, 2018

1:24 PM EDT

0 comments

PlayStation Classic

Best Buy Canada has confirmed it is now offering limited quantities of pre-orders for the PlayStation Classic retro console.

The $129 CAD system can be pre-ordered here.

Set to release on December 3rd, the PlayStation Classic is a miniature recreation of the original PlayStation system that will come pre-installed with 20 classic games. So far, only five titles have been confirmed: Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms.

The PlayStation Classic will also come with two original PlayStation controllers, a USB cable and an HDMI cord.

Source: Best Buy Canada

