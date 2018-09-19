Facebook rolling out News Feed ‘Context Button’ to Canadian users

Menlo Park social networking giant Facebook wants to help Canadians learn a little more about the links on their News Feed.
The world’s ever-popular social network is currently rolling out a ‘Context Button’ to Canadians users that provides an option to view additional background information for links that are posted to the News Feed.
The feature first launched in the U.S. in April 2018 and was marketed as a way for users to “view context about an article, including the publisher’s Wikipedia entry, related articles on the same topic, information about how many times the article has been shared on Facebook, where it is has been shared, as well as an option to follow the publisher’s page.”
According to Facebook, if links are posted from a source without a Wikipedia entry, the social network will indicate that the information is unavailable — itself an additional way of adding context.
The Context Button is currently rolling out, though it’s worth noting that a few MobileSyrup staffers have yet to receive the update.
While the feature itself is optional, it’s yet another step forward in Facebook’s ongoing battle against fake news and misinformation.
