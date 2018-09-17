News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung Galaxy S10 features a ‘significant change in appearance’: report

Sep 17, 2018

1:56 PM EDT

0 comments

Galaxy S9+

The Samsung Galaxy S10 will look different than previous S-series iterations, according to a source from Chinese social media website Weibo.

According to the source, the phone will have a “significant change in appearance” and have more colour options, reports GSMArenawho claims, the source is “credible enough.”

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and S10+ are rumoured to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, a triple rear camera setup, dual front-facing cameras and a 6.44-inch display. Leaks also indicate that Samsung will ditch its iris scanning technology in favour of 3D face sensing technology.

With all these features at least a design change seems likely.

As for colours, the company’s Galaxy S9 and Note 9 host a variety of colours and edition, such as 2018’s Pyeongchang Olympic edition Galaxy Note 8. So this rumour also seems entirely plausible.

Hopefully, these new S10 colour variants make their way to Canada.

Related Articles

News

Sep 15, 2018

9:05 PM EDT

Are you ready for all of October’s mobile announcements?

Business

Jul 31, 2018

10:56 AM EDT

Samsung reports $12.89 billion Q2 2018 profit, sold fewer Galaxy S9s than expected

Reviews

Sep 10, 2018

7:00 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, six months later

News

Jul 21, 2018

2:02 PM EDT

Here are the Samsung Galaxy X, BlackBerry KEY2 Lite and LG V40 ThinQ leaks from last week

Comments