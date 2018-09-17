Samsung Galaxy S10 features a ‘significant change in appearance’: report

The Samsung Galaxy S10 will look different than previous S-series iterations, according to a source from Chinese social media website Weibo.
According to the source, the phone will have a “significant change in appearance” and have more colour options, reports GSMArena, who claims, the source is “credible enough.”
Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and S10+ are rumoured to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, a triple rear camera setup, dual front-facing cameras and a 6.44-inch display. Leaks also indicate that Samsung will ditch its iris scanning technology in favour of 3D face sensing technology.
With all these features at least a design change seems likely.
As for colours, the company’s Galaxy S9 and Note 9 host a variety of colours and edition, such as 2018’s Pyeongchang Olympic edition Galaxy Note 8. So this rumour also seems entirely plausible.
Hopefully, these new S10 colour variants make their way to Canada.
