Apple Watch Series 4 more than 98 percent accurate in detecting irregular heartbeat: study

One of the most notable new features included in the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4 is the wearable’s additional heart monitoring functionality.
Specifically, the smartwatch will be able to warn the user when it detects an irregular heart rhythm (also known as atrial fibrillation) by performing an electrocardiogram (ECG). This feature was endorsed by the American Heart Association and approved by America’s Food and Drug Administration during Apple’s recent ‘Gather Round’ hardware event.
Now, a new study from the FDA has found that Apple’s latest smartwatch can accurately detect atrial fibrillation more than 98 percent of the time.
Specifically, The Apple Heart Study looked at 588 individuals wearing the Apple Watch Series 4, half of whom had AFib and the other half of whom were healthy. Ultimately, the Apple Watch identified 98 percent of the patients who had AFib, and over 99 percent of patients that had healthy heart rates.
Cardiologists taking part in the study found that were able to read 90 percent of the total readings, although about 10 percent of them were unreadable.
Canadian pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 4 opened up today, with prices starting at $519 CAD. More information can be found here.
MobileSyrup also went hands-on with the newest Apple Watch; read more here.
Via: 9to5Mac
Comments