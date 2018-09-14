Amazon to announce location of ‘HQ2’ before the end of the year

Business
Toronto is the only Canadian city to be in Amazon's list of finalists

Sep 14, 2018

11:09 AM EDT

Amazon Vancouver office

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos confirmed that the company will reveal the location of its second headquarters before the end of 2018.

Amazon’s sole headquarters has been in Seattle, Washington since the company was founded in July 1994.

In total, Amazon has received 238 headquarter proposals from cities across North America. Several Canadian cities pitched Amazon, including Toronto, Vancouver, Halifax and Calgary. Amazon was specifically eyeing cities that showed great enthusiasm and promised significant tax breaks.

In the end, Toronto was the only Canadian location to make Amazon’s top 20 list of cities in the running, which also includes the likes of New York City, New York; Los Angeles, California; Atlanta, Georgia; and Chicago, Illinois.

Amazon plans to invest $5 billion USD into whichever city it ends up choosing for ‘HQ2,’ which is expected to create 50,000 new jobs.

Via: Reuters

