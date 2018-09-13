News
Samsung Health app gets an update with new health tools and UI

Sep 13, 2018

8:16 AM EDT

Samsung Electronics announced an update to its Samsung Health app, Samsung Health 6.0.

The new version includes updates to its health and fitness tools, a new user interface and more personalization to the app.

Samsung says it has simplified the app’s home page and has information that’s more relevant to the user’s personal needs and habits.

The ‘Together’ tab will now let users share photos with all of their friends within the app. The tab will also let users share photos, exchange texts and compare achievements with Samsung Health users around the world. There is also a monthly ‘Global Challenge’ that users can participate in.

The Discover tab now provides users health-based articles, programs and apps. As well, users can purchase wearables, accessories and health-related services within the tab.

Samsung Health also provides a number of Software Development Kits (SDKs), meaning developers can build apps and web services that also support the Samsung Health app.

