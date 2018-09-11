Google releases new USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter

Google recently released a new USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter.
The new adapter features 38 percent more playback time and a 53 percent plug-in latency improvement in comparison to the previous iteration, according to Google.
The new adapter is now available on the Canadian Google store for $14 CAD. It’s only available in white, weighs 4.9g and measures at 93.mm in length. Google also says that it works best on “Pixel and other devices running Android P or higher.”
The new headphone adapter is a sign that the company’s upcoming Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL will not have a headphone jack, similar to the Pixel 2 and 2 XL.
Google will unveil the Pixel 3 and 3 XL on October 9th.
