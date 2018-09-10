News
Instagram adds emoji shortcuts for faster comments

Sep 10, 2018

12:31 PM EDT

Instagram has introduced emoji shortcuts to allow users to comment more quickly.

Now, a personalized panel containing your most used emojis will appear above your keyboard.

You may have seen emoji shortcuts before, as Instagram has been testing it with some public users since May. However, Instagram has begun rolling out the feature to all users starting late last week.

Emoji shortcuts are available in the latest version of Instagram on Android and iOS.

