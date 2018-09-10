Instagram adds emoji shortcuts for faster comments

Instagram has introduced emoji shortcuts to allow users to comment more quickly.
Now, a personalized panel containing your most used emojis will appear above your keyboard.
That feeling when your favorite emojis are right in front of you 🙌😍 pic.twitter.com/QPF8eGc5yD
— Instagram (@instagram) September 6, 2018
You may have seen emoji shortcuts before, as Instagram has been testing it with some public users since May. However, Instagram has begun rolling out the feature to all users starting late last week.
Emoji shortcuts are available in the latest version of Instagram on Android and iOS.
