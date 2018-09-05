News
September Android security update now available on Essential Phone

The latest patch clocks in at 81.4MB

Sep 5, 2018

8:52 AM EDT

Essential Phone

Following the lead of Google, Essential has pushed the latest Android security patch to the Essential Phone.

The 81MB update includes Android’s September security patches (build PPR1.180905.036), as well as Bluetooth audio and accessibility fixes.

One missing feature is per app notch customization. In its most recent Reddit AMA, Essential said it plans to add the feature back in (it didn’t make the jump from 8.1 to 9.0 due to a change Google made in Android’s notch logic) soon. The company didn’t provide an exact timeline, only noting it likely won’t happen in time for the next security update.

If your Essential Phone hasn’t prompted you to update its software yet, launch Android’s Settings app and find the “Updates” sub-section of the menu.

Source: Essential Via: Android Police

