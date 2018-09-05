September Android security update now available on Essential Phone

Following the lead of Google, Essential has pushed the latest Android security patch to the Essential Phone.
The 81MB update includes Android’s September security patches (build PPR1.180905.036), as well as Bluetooth audio and accessibility fixes.
One missing feature is per app notch customization. In its most recent Reddit AMA, Essential said it plans to add the feature back in (it didn’t make the jump from 8.1 to 9.0 due to a change Google made in Android’s notch logic) soon. The company didn’t provide an exact timeline, only noting it likely won’t happen in time for the next security update.
We just released a software update that includes September Google Security Patches along with various audio and accessibility fixes. Check your Essential Phone now for the update. pic.twitter.com/ImzLEk9iSo
— Essential (@essential) September 4, 2018
If your Essential Phone hasn’t prompted you to update its software yet, launch Android’s Settings app and find the “Updates” sub-section of the menu.
Source: Essential Via: Android Police
