Two new PS VR bundles include Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot

Sep 5, 2018

7:17 PM EDT

Sony has announced two new PlayStation VR bundles.

The first bundle features both Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot. The package costs $449 CAD and includes one PS VR system, a PlayStation Camera, one demo 2.0 disc and two PlayStation Move Motion controllers. This bundle will hit the shelves on September 25th.

The second bundle includes Astro Bot Rescue Mission and MossSony is selling the bundle for $379.99. It will be available starting October 2nd. This bundle consists of One PS VR system, a PS Camera and a demo disc.

A PS VR system requires a PlayStation 4 to function.

