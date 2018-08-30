HTC has announced its latest smartphone, the U12 Life at IFA 2018. Unfortunately, according to the Taiwanese manufacturer, there are no plans for Canadian availability.
The U12 Life will be available in Moonlight Blue and Twilight Purple colours.
The device will pack a 3,600mAh (a batter bigger than the U12+) and sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. Additionally, the handset will feature a dual rear-facing camera setup with 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors and a dual-LED, while the front of the device sports a 13-megapixel shooter.
Display-wise the smartphones features a 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 1,080 x 2,160 pixel resolution. Depending on the region, the phone will feature either 4GB or 6GB of RAM.
The handset runs Android 8.1 Oreo with HTC Sense, as well as, a USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5 and LTE bands that will allow the device to work at Bell, Rogers, Telus and their sub-brands, as well as, Freedom Mobile.
