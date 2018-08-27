Sony has already released many smartphones this past year, including the Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Premium and the XA2. However, it now appears that the Japanese company has another phone planned for 2018.
Images of the upcoming Sony Xperia XZ3 have surfaced online. The renders reveal that the handset looks very similar to the Xperia XZ2 Premium smartphone, though the XZ3 only has a single rear-facing shooter.
The leakers, MySmartPrice, have also shown off the phone in four colours, a deep green, purple, silver and black. The device is rumoured to feature a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display, 1,080 x 2,160-pixel resolution with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset may also sport a Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Further, rumours also that the phone could feature a 48-megapixel rear-facing shooter and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.
Sony will hold an IFA press conference on August 30th, and it’s possible that the company will unveil its Xperia XZ3 at the event.
Image Credit: MySmartPrice
Source: MySmartPrice Via: GSMArena
