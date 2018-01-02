3D renders of mid-range Sony Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra leak online

3D renders of Sony’s upcoming Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra smartphones have leaked online.
The images come as a result of a partnership with TigerMobiles and noted leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer.
The renders show that both devices are rather similar. Both phones will feature a rear-facing fingerprint sensor as well as a single lens rear-facing camera.
TigerMobiles does clarify that the XA2 is expected to feature a 5-inch display while the larger XA2 Ultra will feature a 6-inch display. TigerMobiles didn’t reveal any confirmed details about either device’s onboard storage, RAM or processor.However, based on last year’s Xperia XA devices, the smaller XA2 will most likely feature less RAM and less storage than its larger sibling, but the same processor. TigerMobiles speculates that both devices will most likely be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 830 octo-core chip.
As for camera specs, TigerMobiles speculates that the XA2 Ultra will feature a 21-megapixel rear-facing shooter and a 15-megapixel front-facing shooter. Otherwise, the renders show that both phones are expected to house a bottom-facing USB-C charging port, as well as a top-facing headphone jack.
There’s no denying that the XA2 twins look sleek, but the renders show that the phones are undeniably Sony as well. Large top and bottom bezels, a date square design and very little flair all seem to suggest that Sony is comfortable repeating design choices from years past.
Of course, appearance is only one aspect of smartphone design, and it’s yet to be seen what additions Sony will add to the overall Android experience.
Source: TigerMobiles
