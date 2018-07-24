Leaker reveals Sony Xperia XZ3 with 360-degree video and renders

Smartphone leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer has revealed 360-degree video renderings based on factory designs of the Sony Xperia XZ3.
The report claims the phone will launch at IFA 2018 in September.
The renders reveal that the phone features a single camera on the rear with a fingerprint scanner beneath. The LED flash is above the camera and the Xperia branding is located at the bottom, while the Sony branding is present on the front.
And here comes your very first look at the #SONY #XPERIAXZ3! 360° video + official looking 5K renders + dimensions (as usual, based upon factory CAD), on behalf of @compareraja -> https://t.co/Atb7eUMwGc pic.twitter.com/qkUGuTxA93
— Steve H. (@OnLeaks) July 24, 2018
The phone measures at 158.3mm x 73.08mm x 9.9mm/10.1 mm and features a 5.7-inch display with a 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio.
Similar to other Sony devices the phone will sport bezels at the top and bottom and there won’t be a notch.
A Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor powers the device, alongside 6GB of RAM and either 64GB of 128GB storage variants with an expandable microSD card.
The report states that the phone could also feature a 3,240mAh battery, with Quick Charge 3 support and may run Android 9.0.
The phone is estimated to cost around €849 ($1,305.33 CAD) but its unlikely it’ll be the same price in Canada.
Source: Steve Hemmerstoffer & Compareraja
Image Credit: Compareraja
