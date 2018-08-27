Apple might be removing 3D Touch from its 2019 iPhones: analyst

While 3D Touch was a big deal when Apple first brought the pressure-sensitive feature to its smartphone in 2015 with the iPhone 6s, we’ve seen the company place less emphasis on the functionality in the last few iOS updates.
Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis, a sometimes reliable source of Apple rumours and speculation, says that it’s “widely understood” that at least some of this year’s iPhones won’t feature 3D Touch, according to an investor’s note originally published by MacRumors.
Curtis says that Apple’s rumoured pair of high-end, OLED iPhones, that are set to be positioned as the successors to the iPhone X, as well as a lower-end LCD model, will all ditch the pressure-sensitive functionality. Adding further fuel to the rumour, KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s claimed earlier this month that the LCD iPhone won’t include 3D Touch functionality.
While 3D Touch can be useful in some situations, it’s likely that many iPhone users aren’t aware the feature even exists. As always, it’s possible both analysts are completely wrong. Other speculation points to only the lower-end LCD display iPhone ditching the feature, which makes sense given Apple is positioning it as its entry-level device
A recent report from Kuo claims that none of Apple’s upcoming smartphones will support the Apple Pencil, refuting earlier claims by other analysts. Bloomberg’s often reliable Mark Gurman also recently published a detailed report regarding specific devices we can expect to see at Apple’s upcoming fall hardware event.
Gurman claims that we’ll catch a glimpse of three new iPhones — one measuring in at 5.8-inches, another larger 6.5-inch iteration and a lower-end 6.1-inch LCD Model — along with a revamped iPad and Apple Watch.
Source: MacRumors
