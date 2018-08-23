Chinese manufacturer Lenovo is all-in on Android tablets. The company has announced five new tablets, with three budget options in the Tab E series along with the midrange M10 and premium P10.
The Tab E series comes in three sizes, seven-, eight- and 10-inches. However, the Tab E7 and E10 are arguably the most interesting. Both tablets run Android Go Oreo Edition, which should help performance.
The E7 features a seven-inch 1,024 x 600 pixel screen, 1.3GHz MediaTek processor, 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It’s also expandable, so you can add up to 128GB of storage. It has a 2,750 mAh battery.
Furthermore, it only costs $70 USD (about $91 CAD). The tablet will be an online Walmart exclusive available starting in October.
Also in October, you can get the E10 for $129 USD (about $169 CAD). It features a 10-inch 1280 x 800 pixel display. Additionally, it has up to 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, expandable up to 128 as well. The E10 uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor and has a 4,850 mAh battery.
The Tab E8 is equipped with a 1,280 x 800 eight-inch display along with a 1.3GHz MediaTek processor. It also has up to 1GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage expandable up to 128GB. Finally, it includes a 4,850 mAh battery.
The E8 runs Android Nougat instead of Android Go. Unfortunately, the E8 may perform worse than the E7 because of the full-fledged OS. The E8 is available for $100 USD (about $129 CAD) in Walmart stores.
Lenovo’s other two tablets, the midrange M10 and premium P10, won’t be available until the winter. Both devices sport 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 processors and 10.1-inch 1,920 x 1,200 pixel display. Additionally, they run Android Oreo.
However, that’s where the similarities end. The M10 has up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, expandable to 256GB. It also has a 4,850 mAh battery.
The P10 has 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage, expandable up to 256GB. Additionally, the battery is 7,000 mAh.
As of yet, there is no pricing information for these devices.
We’ve reached out to Lenovo for more details regarding Canadian pricing and availability.
Images: Lenovo
Comments