Ford recalls 1,327 electric vehicle and hybrid charging cables in Canada

Ford is recalling 50,524 120-volt convenience charge cords that were included with three of its electric vehicles.
The cord shipped with the 2013 to 2015 Ford Fusion Energi, the 2012 to 2015 Ford Focus Electric and the 2013 to 2015 Ford C-MAX Energi.
There are a few scenarios that cause the cable to overheat. If it isn’t plugged into a dedicated circuit or the outlet is corroded, there’s a chance that it will continue to heat up until it becomes a fire hazard.
“Ford is aware of some fire reports,” the company said in an August 22nd press release.
There are 1,327 of these chargers in Canada, according to Ford, with the rest being located in the United States. Drivers can take their cord to their closest Ford dealer to have it replaced with the latest version. The new cord includes a thermistor inside that shuts off if it gets too hot, and then turns it back on once it cools.
Drivers who own an affected car should receive a letter from Ford in the mail. Those looking to find out if their cord is part of the recall immediately can call Ford and use the recall reference number ’18S24′ and their VIN number to see if their charger is involved.
For users who can decode their own VIN number the exact models included in the recall are as follows:
- 2012-15 Ford Focus Electric vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, Sept. 15, 2011 through March 14, 2015
- 2013-15 Ford Fusion Energi vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, Sept. 4, 2012 through March 5, 2015
- 2013-15 Ford C-MAX Energi vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, April 13, 2012 through March 14, 2015
