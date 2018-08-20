News
PlayStation ‘Attack of the Blockbusters’ sale discounts AAA games like God of War

Aug 20, 2018

7:09 PM EDT

PS4 Pro with controller

Sony is currently running an ‘Attack of the Blockbusters’ sale on the PlayStation Sale, offering discounts on a variety of major AAA games.

Below is a highlight of some of the most notable PlayStation 4 deals, listed in Canadian dollars. Note that PlayStation Plus members can take advantage of various additional savings, depending on the game.

It’s worth noting that a couple of the above games come out of Canada. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided was developed by Eidos Montreal, while FIFA 18 was made at EA Vancouver.

The full list of Attack of the Blockbusters deals can be found here. The sale runs until August 28th at 8am PT/11am ET.

