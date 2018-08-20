PlayStation ‘Attack of the Blockbusters’ sale discounts AAA games like God of War

Sony is currently running an ‘Attack of the Blockbusters’ sale on the PlayStation Sale, offering discounts on a variety of major AAA games.
Below is a highlight of some of the most notable PlayStation 4 deals, listed in Canadian dollars. Note that PlayStation Plus members can take advantage of various additional savings, depending on the game.
- Call of Duty: WWII Gold Edition — $51.99, save an additional five percent with PS Plus (regular $79.99)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition — $17.99, save an additional 10 percent with PS Plus (regular $59.99)
- God of War — $52.79, save an additional eight percent with PS Plus (regular $79.99)
- FIFA 18 Legacy Edition — $55.99, save an additional 10 percent with PS Plus (regular $79.99)
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition — $23.99, save an additional 20 percent with PS Plus (regular $29.99)
- Injustice 2 Legendary Edition — $47.99, save an additional 10 percent with PS Plus (regular $79.99)
- LEGO The Incredibles — $48.99, save an additional 10 percent with PS Plus (regular $66.99)
- Persona 5 — $46.89, save an additional 10 percent with PS Plus (regular $66.99)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy — $19.99, save an additional 10 percent with PS Plus (regular $39.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition — $33.49, save an additional 10 percent with PS Plus (regular $66.99)
It’s worth noting that a couple of the above games come out of Canada. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided was developed by Eidos Montreal, while FIFA 18 was made at EA Vancouver.
The full list of Attack of the Blockbusters deals can be found here. The sale runs until August 28th at 8am PT/11am ET.
