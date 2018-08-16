PUBG Mobile passes 100 million downloads worldwide

Tencent and PUBG Corporation (PUBG Corp.) have announced that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG Mobile) has surpassed 100 million downloads around the world.
PUBG Corp. also confirmed that PUBG Mobile recently surpassed 14 million daily active players around the world.
These figures exclude China, Korea and Japan.
The game first launched on Android and iOS devices in March 2018.
“We want to thank our committed development team at Lightspeed and Quantum Studios and especially thank the devoted players around the world that continue to inspire us with their passion and dedication,” said Vincent Wang, general manager of PUBG Mobile‘s global publishing team, in an August 16th, 2018 press statement.
“We will continue to set the bar for mobile gaming and look to deliver even more great contents to our players later this year.”
While PUBG Mobile has been downloaded a significant number of times, it’s still less profitable than rival battle royale game Fortnite Mobile.
In fact, Epic Games’ mobile version of Fortnite has generated five times more revenue than PUBG Mobile, despite being downloaded five times fewer.
Fortnite also launched in beta on Android last week, which will further expand on the game’s already massive iOS player base.
To help drive player engagement, PUBG Corp. recently teamed up with Paramount Pictures to bring Mission: Impossible — Fallout content to the game as part of its first-ever mobile brand partnership.
For the rest of August 2018, players will be able to experience Mission Impossible-themed music, outfits, challenges and more.
