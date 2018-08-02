PUBG Mobile running month-long ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’ crossover event

PUBG Corp. has partnered with Paramount Pictures to bring special Mission: Impossible — Fallout content to PlayerUnknown’s Battleground Mobile (PUBG Mobile) for the month of August.
This marks PUBG Corp.’s first major brand partnership on the mobile version of its popular battle royale game.
As part of the event, PUBG Mobile players will be able to:
- hear all-new background music featuring the iconic Mission: Impossible theme
- equip customizable parachutes inspired by Mission: Impossible — Fallout
- complete themed challenges to earn in-game special rewards that can be redeemed for outfits from Mission: Impossible — Fallout
“Nothing is impossible for PUBG Mobile, the world’s most popular mobile battle royale game – not even a partnership with an iconic movie franchise such as “Mission: Impossible,” said PUBG Mobile team general manager Vincent Wang in a press statement.
“After only a few months on the market, we continue to build our player base for PUBG Mobile while growing our brand with innovative partnerships such as this special in-game event to appeal to a broad range of gamers worldwide.”
PUBG Mobile can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.
Mission: Impossible — Fallout, starring Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames, is now playing in theatres.
Comments