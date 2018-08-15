Manage All of Your Passwords for $26 with Password Boss Pro

If you’re anything like us, you have accounts for your favorite eCommerce stores, social media platforms, email services, etc. If you’re smart, you also have different passwords, or different variations of a password, for each account.
You’ve probably run into the dreaded “Incorrect email address or password” message. The problem is, you can’t remember what password you set for this account. After a number of failed attempts, you’re temporarily locked out of your account. You can alleviate all of your future password mishaps with Password Boss Premium, with subscriptions starting at $26.23 CAD [$19.99 USD].
With Password Boss Premium, you only need to remember your master password to log into the app. Password Boss logs into our accounts for your by auto-filling the username and password forms. Each password consists of randomized character strings which will be next to impossible to compromise, and an unlimited number of passwords can be generated for all of your accounts. Finally, your passwords will be synced across all of your devices, so you can log into your accounts on your computer and mobile devices seamlessly.
You can find Password Boss Premium plans for 3 devices, 5 devices, and unlimited devices here for up to 93% off.
