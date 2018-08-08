How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event and Note 9 reveal

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event starts August 9th in New York City. Samsung intends to unveil the Galaxy Note 9 at this event.
You can watch it live starting at 11am ET/8am PT from the player above. Alternatively you can go to YouTube or Samsung’s website to watch the event unfold live.
It should be a fairly exciting event. Some people have looked forward to the Note 9 since the launch of the Galaxy S9 earlier this year.
However, we have a fairly good idea of what’s coming at this event. We know what the back of the device looks like, thanks to Samsung New Zealand. Additionally, we’ve seen the device out in the wild courtesy of Samsung’s own DJ Koh.
For a full breakdown of what we know about the Note 9, check out our comprehensive look at the upcoming phone.
