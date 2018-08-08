News
PREVIOUS|

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event and Note 9 reveal

Keep your eyes on MobileSyrup for the latest news from Unpacked

Aug 8, 2018

7:08 PM EDT

0 comments

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event starts August 9th in New York City. Samsung intends to unveil the Galaxy Note 9 at this event.

You can watch it live starting at 11am ET/8am PT from the player above. Alternatively you can go to YouTube or Samsung’s website to watch the event unfold live.

It should be a fairly exciting event. Some people have looked forward to the Note 9 since the launch of the Galaxy S9 earlier this year.

However, we have a fairly good idea of what’s coming at this event. We know what the back of the device looks like, thanks to Samsung New Zealand. Additionally, we’ve seen the device out in the wild courtesy of Samsung’s own DJ Koh.

For a full breakdown of what we know about the Note 9, check out our comprehensive look at the upcoming phone.

Related Articles

News

Aug 8, 2018

1:11 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 supports FM radio in Canada: report

News

Aug 2, 2018

4:29 PM EDT

Samsung tries to forget the Note 7 in new teaser for Note 9

News

Aug 2, 2012

7:23 PM EDT

Samsung announces Unpacked event for August 29th, practically screams Galaxy Note 2

News

Aug 13, 2015

10:34 AM EDT

Watch Samsung unveil its next set of smartphones

Comments