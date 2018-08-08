News
Bose QC35 II wireless headphones owners can now talk to Alexa on the go

Bose is adding Alexa to the QuietComfort 35 II's a little less than a year after launch

Aug 8, 2018

6:53 PM EDT

The black and silver Bose QC35 II headphones.

Bose has updated its QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones to support Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

Prior to this week, the headphones already had Google Assistant integration.

To enable the feature, pair the headphones with Bose’s Connect app, ensuring that the app is updated to the latest version.

Once the app is updated, there will be an option to enable Alexa under the ‘See My Options’ tab. Then users need to pair the headphones to the Alexa app and things should start running smoothly.

The integration isn’t as seamless as with an Echo device since users need to tap the headset’s ‘action button’ to talk to the assistant. However, even with this drawback, it’s still pretty handy to have an assistant one tap away.

Source: Engadget

