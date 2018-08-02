Samsung might launch the Galaxy Note 9 on August 24th in Canada

Samsung’s U.S. store is already taking reservations for the upcoming Galaxy Note 9.
While this doesn’t mean very much to Canadians, as our online store hasn’t opened its pre-order page yet, what is interesting is that making a reservation guarantees an August 24th arrival.
This means that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 9 on the 24th in the U.S. So while we cannot confirm that the Note 9 will launch in Canada on the 24th, it at the very least seems likely, especially considering that the Note 8 launched in Canada on the same day it did in the U.S.
With such a quick launch date it means that the Samsung will begin taking pre-orders in Canada sooner rather than later.
Previous reports from European leaker Roland Quandt also indicated that the Note 9 would launch on the 24th. Quandt says he received his information from a European operator.
That being the case, it seems like Samsung is planning to release the Galaxy Note 9 on August 24th, globally — well at least in North America and Europe.
The Galaxy Note 9 is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch display, a 4,000mAh battery and a new Bluetooth-enabled S Pen.
Samsung will officially unveil the phone on August 9th.
