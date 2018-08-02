News
Samsung might launch the Galaxy Note 9 on August 24th in Canada

Aug 2, 2018

2:02 PM EDT

Samsung Note 8

Samsung’s U.S. store is already taking reservations for the upcoming Galaxy Note 9.

While this doesn’t mean very much to Canadians, as our online store hasn’t opened its pre-order page yet, what is interesting is that making a reservation guarantees an August 24th arrival.

This means that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 9 on the 24th in the U.S. So while we cannot confirm that the Note 9 will launch in Canada on the 24th, it at the very least seems likely, especially considering that the Note 8 launched in Canada on the same day it did in the U.S.

With such a quick launch date it means that the Samsung will begin taking pre-orders in Canada sooner rather than later.

Previous reports from European leaker Roland Quandt also indicated that the Note 9 would launch on the 24th. Quandt says he received his information from a European operator.

That being the case, it seems like Samsung is planning to release the Galaxy Note 9 on August 24th, globally — well at least in North America and Europe.

The Galaxy Note 9 is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch display, a 4,000mAh battery and a new Bluetooth-enabled S Pen. 

Samsung will officially unveil the phone on August 9th.

