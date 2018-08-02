Canada loves mobile games, points and social networking apps

Market research firm Market Resources Inc. has released insights on the top apps across 25 different countries.
Included with the study is an infographic that lists the top five apps for each of the 25 countries. Additionally, the graphic highlights different categories of app.
Canada, surprisingly, was into gaming. Dunk Line was our number one app. It’s a game in which players must draw lines to guide a ball to a hoop.
Canada’s number two app was PC Optimum, the points app from President’s Choice.
Canadians were also fans of some social network applications. Instagram was the third most popular app in Canada, while Facebook Messenger was the fourth. Snapchat’s Bitmoji rounded out the top five.
While not included in the infographic, Canadians also love the games Baseball Boy and Knife Hit. CBC Sports took the number seven spot. Google Maps and YouTube round out the top ten.
Some other countries have interesting top five apps as well. Our southern neighbours love social networks, for example. Messenger, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube make up their top five.
WhatsApp is also incredibly popular, landing in the top five of 17 different countries.
Overall, social and communication apps dominate the top charts for apps. Gaming is also fairly big, as well as music and entertainment apps. I expected food apps would be higher, but overall they didn’t see much recognition.
Only two countries had a food related app in its top five. Costa Rica had Uber Eats at a number three spot, but Germany really bucked the trend, giving its number one and two spots to food apps. Also, German McDonald’s must be incredible since it has two apps in those top two spots.
Overall, the insights provided by Marketing Resources Inc. are quite interesting. If you want to dig deeper into some of the stats, you can see the full infographic here.
Source: Marketing Resources Inc.
