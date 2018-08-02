Assets from iOS 12 beta point to new iPad with no home button or bezels

A new asset discovered in the fifth iOS 12 developer beta hints at a new iPad design.
The asset is an icon from the battery usage UI. It depicts an iPad with less bezel and no home button.
One thing notably missing from the icon is a notch. While this does quash rumours that the new iPad would have a notch, it doesn’t rule out Face ID.
In June, code discovered in the beta indicated Face ID would come to an iPad. This started speculation about an upcoming iPad and the potential of a notch on the iPad.
My guess is the new iPad will feature thicker bezels than those on the iPhone X, but significantly thinner than other iPad offerings. This way, the device can incorporate the sensors for Face ID. Furthermore, tablets require a little extra space to make it easier to hold. Leaving some bezel may help the usability of the tablet.
Additionally, the asset is labeled ‘HLSipad2.’ While it certainly points to the iPad, there is no other reference for it in the beta. This likely indicated the asset is for an unreleased product.
This method in AccessibilitySettings confirms Face ID on the new iPad Pro (J3xx) pic.twitter.com/oeJQ0GxOoM
— Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) August 1, 2018
Finally, iOS developer Guilherme Rambo also spotted a method in Accessibility Settings code that points to a new iPad Pro.
Along with some new iPhone, we could be seeing a new iPad Pro with Face ID very soon.
Source: 9to5Mac
Comments