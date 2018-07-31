News
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ get ‘cool’ AR Emoji from Disney’s Frozen

Galaxy S9/S9+ users can now use AR avatars of Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf

Jul 31, 2018

3:09 PM EDT

Disney Frozen Anna and Elsa

Samsung has announced that new AR Emoji based on characters from Disney’s Frozen are coming to the South Korean electronics giant’s Galaxy S9 series of smartphones.

Galaxy S9 and S9+ owners can now use augmented reality avatars of Elsa, Anna, Olaf and Kristoff.

The Frozen AR Emoji Pack is available for download through the Galaxy Apps Store.

The four Frozen characters join over 10 other Disney AR Emoji that are currently offered, including the Parr family from The IncrediblesMickey Mouse and Goofy.

While AR Emoji were criticized at launch for appearing somewhat creepy and being spotty to use, an update last week improved face tracking significantly.

Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures

Source: Samsung

Comments