Apple drops the fourth public beta for iOS 12, tvOS 12 and macOS Mojave

The fourth public beta for iOS 12, tvOS 12 and macOS Mojave is now available.
The release of the new public beta follows the seeding of the 5th developer version of Apple’s various operating systems.
iOS 12’s fourth beta includes new ringtones for FaceTime, an updated Stock widget and other minor stability improvements. Apple’s public beta program allows anyone to test out upcoming versions of the tech giant’s operating system after they’ve signed up at beta.apple.com.
The latest version of macOS includes specially designed ‘Dark Mode’ wallpapers, along with expected bug fixes and stability updates. It’s unclear what the fourth tvOS 12 beta seed includes, though the upcoming software update brings a number of improvements to Apple’s set-top box, including auto sign-in and Dolby Atmos support.
If you’ve already signed up for the beta on your iPhone, navigate to ‘Settings,’ then ‘General’ and finally, ‘Software Update,’ in order to prompt the phone to download iOS 12’s fourth public beta.
With macOS, navigate to the Apple button in the top left corner and select ‘About This Mac.’ Next, select ‘Software Update.’ As for tvOS, navigate to ‘Settings,’ then ‘System’ and finally, ‘Update Software,’ in order to download the latest tvOS public beta.
Comments