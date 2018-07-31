Google hires Sony PlayStation VR engineer Richard Marks

Google has hired former Sony employee Richard Marks to work in its Advanced Technology and Projects (ATAP) division.
Marks previously headed up Sony’s Magic Lab, the group responsible for making accessories like the PlayStation VR, PlayStation Move and PlayStation 2 EyeToy.
ATAP has worked on a number of Google technologies, including the Tango augmented reality technology (which has since been succeeded by ARCore) and Project Ara, a modular smartphone cancelled back in September 2016. Now, ATAP is reportedly working on a game streaming console under the codename of ‘Yeti.’
“ATAP is at the intersection of science and application where our goal is to solve significant problems and close the gap between what if and what is,” Google told VentureBeat in a statement. “We’re super excited about Richard joining the senior team and look forward to his contributions.”
Marks is joining another former Sony boss at ATAP, Phil Harrison, who headed PlayStation’s network of worldwide studios for 15 years. Harrison left Microsoft Game Studios in April 2015 and joined ATAP in January.
Harrison welcomed Marks to the ATAP team on Twitter.
Delighted that Richard Marks is joining Google. Exciting addition to the ATAP team!
— Phil Harrison (@MrPhilHarrison) July 30, 2018
