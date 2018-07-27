Google bans crypto-mining apps in the Play Store with new developer policies

Google’s Play Store is the latest tech giant to ban cryptocurrency-related content from its platform.
The company has updated its Play Store developer policies and it now bans a few more types of apps such as crypto-mining apps and software with disruptive ads.
There is is a distinction between the crypto apps that are banned and the ones that are still allowed. Apps that monitor crypto-mining rigs are allowed, but they can’t actively mine on the device.
Apple has recently banned some cryptocurrency mining apps from the App Store as well. It still allows apps that use cloud-based mining, since they don’t actually mine on the device.
Google is also cracking down on repetitive apps. The new rule states “we don’t allow apps that merely provide the same experience as other apps already on Google Play. Apps should provide value to users through creation of unique content or services,” read the rule from Google’s developer policy.
Even if the same developer makes multiple apps that do the similar things Google can now remove them if they’re not unique enough. For developers in this situation, Google recommends that they build one app that aggregates all their content.
This rule is going to cause some stress for developers who use code frameworks. It will be interesting to see how Google handles this new rule and how it will differentiate from apps that are copying each other and apps that are compeating with each other.
The company is doing its part to purge the platform of inappropriate content and violence with a new rule that bans the promotion of firearms, ammunition and explosives.
Google is also restricting apps that appeal to kids but contain adult themes. This should help parents from worrying about what apps their kids are using.
These new restrictions should help user’s grow their trust in the Play Store, but it will be worth keeping an eye on the new repetitive app rule and if Google is able to actively enforce it.
