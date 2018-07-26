The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S and Razer Phone are both available at Canada Computers.
The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S retails for $899, while the Razer Phone costs $949.
Note that the Razer Phone is $50 cheaper on Razer’s website.
The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is a souped up version of 2017’s Mi Mix 2. The Mi Mix 2S features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage and Android 8.0 Oreo. Note that the Canada Computer’s variant is features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Further, it features a dual 12-megapixel camera setup with f/1.8 and f/2.4 aperture lenses and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter below the display.
Speaking of the display, the phone features a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display, with a 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio.
As for the Razer Phone, the handset features a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display, with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 1440 x 2560 pixel resolution.
It sports a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable memory, dual cameras with two 12-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.
While the Razer Phone is available via Amazon (officially from Amazon) and Razer’s website, it’s difficult to get Xiaomi devices from a reliable sources in Canada.
Good thing Canada Computers has a wide variety of Xiaomi handsets.
