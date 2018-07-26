Public Mobile brings back 30-day 3G $45/5.5GB plan for ‘limited time’

Telus flanker brand Public Mobile has brought back its 30-day 3G $45/5.5GB data plan.
According to a July 26th, 2018 Public Mobile community forum post, the plan is only available for a “limited time.”
The plan includes Canada-wide talk, as well as unlimited international text and picture messaging.
New and existing subscribers are both eligible for the plan.
Public Mobile offering 30-day $50/6GB and 90-day $150/18GB plans
While Public Mobile’s July 26th offer is certainly attractive, the carrier recently announced that it’s reduced the price of two 6GB 3G data plans by $5.
The carrier is offering new and existing subscribers a 30-day 3G $50/6GB data plan, as well as a 90-day 3G $150/18GB plan.
Both plans come with unlimited Canada-wide and U.S. talk, as well as unlimited international text and picture messaging.
Source: Public Mobile
