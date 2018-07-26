Shopify announces plans to open first physical space in Los Angeles

Shopify announced that it will open its first permanent, physical space in Los Angeles.
Shopify said that later this year, the ROW DTLA district in Los Angeles will house Shopify’s first space dedicated to educating merchants on leveraging Shopify products, services, and technology to sell products through different channels.
The new space will act as a hub providing merchants with in-person support, as well as access to events, and workshops aimed at helping them gain new skills and level up their offerings.
“Shopify’s home in downtown LA will help merchants grow their business today, and contribute to a future of commerce that features more voices, not fewer,” the company wrote in a press release. “We chose LA because the area is home to a large number of Shopify merchants who can benefit from the services and community space will provide.”
Shopify first revealed that it would open a physical space to showcase its offerings at its Unite conference in May. In the coming months, the company plans to share more details about when the new space will open, as well as more information about programs, training, and events for merchants. Shopify also revealed its plans to make online shopping more interactive this fall with the launch of AR Quick Look.
Source: Shopify
This article was originally published on BetaKit
