Get a free tattoo with your BFF from foodora for International Friendship Day

Food delivery and order-ahead app foodora is offering food pairing tattoos for friends who order through the service.
In celebration of International Friendship Day, BFFs that order pick-up from Montreal restaurant Barley Bar à Ceréales could get some ink from Toronto tattoo artist Curt Montgomery. All you have to do is order pick-up from Barley on July 28th between 1pm and 7pm.
Upon proof of receipt, foodora brand ambassadors will add customers to to the waitlist. 20 lucky customers will get free ink from Montgomery. The tattoo artist has inked some pretty big names, including Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Halsey.
Tattoos are on a first-come first-serve basis.
Tattoos are exclusive food pairing designs created for foodora. Designs include iconic pairings like milk and cookies, wine and cheese as well as bacon and eggs.
Furthermore, Montgomery will do the tattoos in foodora’s Taste Buds Tattoo Parlour pop-up shop at Barley.
However, for customers getting the permanent tattoos from Montgomery, you must be over the age of 18 and foodora will require proper ID.
Not ready for a tattoo?
That’s okay! For those not ready for permanent ink — or those who can’t make it to Montreal — foodora has another option.
The delivery company partnered with inkbox, a Toronto-based start-up. inkbox offers temporary tattoos that look and feel like the real thing. Tattoos from inkbox last between eight and 18 days, are organic and take just 15 minutes to apply.
inkbox customers can choose from a number of premade tattoos, create their own or purchase ‘freehand’ ink. The freehand ink allows customers to create their own semi-permanent designs directly on skin.
inkbox is partnering with foodora to offer temporary versions of Montgomery’s food designs. Furthermore, the inkbox tattoos are available with select two-for-one orders.
For Montrealers, a special online two-for-one deal from Barley comes with a pair of inkbox tattoos. Additionally, Vancouver based customers can order a two-for-one pizza deal from Assembli to get inkbox tattoos. Toronto customers can also get in on the deal by ordering a two-for-one special from Big Smoke Burger.
These two-for-one deals run from July 28th to July 30th.
